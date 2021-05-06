Adani Airport becomes the largest airport company; caters 10% of India's traffic

Adani Airports Holding said that it has now become the ‘Largest Indian airport platform’ by catering to at least 10 per cent of India’s air passenger traffic. It reached a consumer base of over 200 million in FY 2020.

This includes a non-passenger customer base of 120 million with a breakup of 80 million ‘Meet and Greeters’ and 40 million ‘City Side’ customers.

Adani Airports has won bids for six airports. It also took over Mangaluru, Lucknow & Ahmedabad Airports in Q3 FY21 and operations of Mumbai International Airports Ltd (MIAL) by acquiring a 23.50 per cent stake in Q4 FY21 from ACSA and Bidvest. The Gautam Adani-owned company also signed concession agreements for Guwahati, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram Airports on 19th January, 2021. Together it operates, manages and develops eight airports in the country.

Together, in FY20, these airports handled 79 million passengers including 19 million passengers.

On Wednesday, Gautam Adani, Chairman Adani Group, said that his company is true to the philosophy of ‘atmanirbharta’ in every business that Adani Enterprises Limited takes up.

An airports analyst BusinessLine spoke to said that: “The company is aiming at increasing its non-aeronautical fee base. For this, it is making sure that it can upgrade the airports in such a way which can accommodate more and more people.”

The company disclosed that for the fiscal it had a total debt of ₹10,231 crore out, of which, for the airports segment, it had a long-term debt of ₹ 4,197 crore. “While this is a huge amount, it is a long-term debt, and it takes a huge amount to manage, operate and develop airports. It is, however, the Government’s responsibility to keep a track that the impact of the debt does not translate into charging higher fees by airlineswhich in turn impacts the customers,” said an analyst