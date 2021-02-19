Adani, D P Jain emerge highest bidders for highway tenders

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Adani Enterprises Ltd and D P Jain & Company Infrastructure Pvt Ltd have emerged as the highest bidders for two separate highway packages auctioned by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the toll-operate and transfer (ToT) model.
Adani Enterprises placed the highest price bid of ₹1,011 crore for 53.6 kms highway stretch between Palanpur-Radhanpur-Samkhiyali section of NH 27, government sources said.
D P Jain & Company quoted ₹1,251 crore to become the highest bidder for the 105.9 km stretch between Palanpur-Radhanpur section of NH 27 and Radhanpur-Samakhiyali section of NH 27.
The price bids for the two projects in Gujarat were opened on Friday.
Under the ToT model, the right to collect user-fee or toll on selected national highway stretches built through public funding will be auctioned and assigned to a concessionaire for a period of 20 years against an upfront payment of a lump-sum amount (concession fee) to the government.
This was the first ToT auctions after the NHAI last year scrapped the practice of announcing the initial estimated concession value (IECV) for ToT projects at the beginning of the tendering process.
The estimated concession value of each project (the initial estimated concession value of NHAI) will now be disclosed after receipt of price bids and after declaring the selected bidder. The assessment of actual concession fee, however, will have to be made by the bidders.
The IECV for the two highway bundles will be known when the board of NHAI meets to clear the price bids for the two projects, the sources said.
TOT is an asset recycle program wherein, already operational national highways are being provided to private entities on long term concession basis. The TOT operator has a right to collect user fee and has an obligation to operate and maintain, on the international standards, the respective stretches during the concession period.
The TOT model has been developed to encourage private participation in highway sector and generate more resources for construction of future highways.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...