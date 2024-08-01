Adani group's airport business saw a 9 per cent decline in its loss before tax on improved revenue in first quarter FY 2025 on a year-on-year basis. The pre-tax loss for the quarter stood at ₹89 crore as against ₹98 crore in the same period last year.

The group runs seven airports serving 23 per cent of the country's passenger base and its business in the preceding quarter was boosted by launch of thirteen new flights and introduction of 39 brands.

The airport sector revenue grew 27 per cent to ₹2,177 crore on a year-on-year basis while earning before interest tax depreciation and amortisation rose 33 per cent to ₹682 crore. While passenger volume increased by 7 per cent to 22.8 million, cargo reported faster growth. The group's airports handled 2.7 lakh tonnes of cargo which is 17 per cent growth on a year-on-year basis.

The group is also building the Navi Mumbai airport which is expected to open for commercial operations by March 2025. The first phase of the project will see a single runway and terminal with annual handling capacity of 20 million passengers.