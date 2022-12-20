The Adani Group rolled out a digital platform for its airport vertical on Monday as the ports-to-power conglomerate, helmed by Gautam Adani, inches closer to unveiling its super app.

Adani One, developed in-house, will enable users to book air tickets, check flight status, access lounges, shop for duty-free products, get cabs and avail parking facilities.

“We have taken a step forward in our digital journey,” Nitin Sethi, senior vice president and chief digital officer for consumer businesses at Adani Group, wrote in a LinkedIn post. “It’s our collective effort to build a digital twin that will eventually parallel our traditional businesses.”

The rapidly-diversifying Adani Group is the country’s largest airport operator. With an all-in-one e-commerce app, it will join fellow conglomerate Tata Group in vying for a piece of the fiercely-competitive sector, currently dominated by Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc.-owned Flipkart Group.

Sethi said Adani One aims to gather customer insights and feedback to help improve its services.

Gautam Adani said last August his super app will be launched in six months and he wants it to be “the Ferrari of the digital world.”