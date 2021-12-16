Logistics

Adani Ports builds jetty at Mundra port to handle oil supertankers carrying HPCL crude

P Manoj Mumbai | Updated on December 16, 2021

In November 2020, APSEZ signed a 30-year deal to handle crude imported by HPCL for its upcoming refinery and petrochemical complex in Rajasthan’s Barmer district (File photo)   -  REUTERS

This is a first-of-its-kind infrastructure, said Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer, APSEZ

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has built India’s first jetty that can accommodate very large crude carriers or so-called oil super tankers at its flagship Mundra port in Gujarat for crude imported by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

“This first-of-its-kind infrastructure will handle fully loaded VLCCs for HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd’s upcoming 9 million tonne (mt) refinery at Barmer,” said Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer, APSEZ.

Also read: Adani Ports reverses decision to stop handling cargo from Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan

In November 2020, APSEZ signed a 30-year deal to handle crude imported by HPCL for its upcoming refinery and petrochemical complex in Rajasthan’s Barmer district.

Rajasthan Refinery Ltd is a 9 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) refinery and petrochemical project being constructed by HPCL with an investment of ₹43,129 crore. The crude imported by HPCL for the plant will be handled at Mundra port, India’s biggest commercial port by volume handled.

Published on December 16, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

shipping
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like