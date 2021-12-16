Adani Ports builds jetty at Mundra port to handle oil supertankers carrying HPCL crude

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has built India’s first jetty that can accommodate very large crude carriers or so-called oil super tankers at its flagship Mundra port in Gujarat for crude imported by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).
“This first-of-its-kind infrastructure will handle fully loaded VLCCs for HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd’s upcoming 9 million tonne (mt) refinery at Barmer,” said Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer, APSEZ.
In November 2020, APSEZ signed a 30-year deal to handle crude imported by HPCL for its upcoming refinery and petrochemical complex in Rajasthan’s Barmer district.
Rajasthan Refinery Ltd is a 9 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) refinery and petrochemical project being constructed by HPCL with an investment of ₹43,129 crore. The crude imported by HPCL for the plant will be handled at Mundra port, India’s biggest commercial port by volume handled.
