Adani Ports buys second-hand Chinese-built dredger

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has acquired a second-hand trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) from Chellaram Shipping Pvt Ltd for about $8 million.
The Indian-flagged dredger named ‘Darya Manthan’ was built in China in 2007 and has a hopper capacity of 4,500 cubic metres.
The deal was finalised on Monday, multiple sources said.
‘Adani aims to become world’s top port operator by 2030’
The acquisition of the TSHD will help APSEZ carry out the three-year dredging contract it won in March from Centre-run Deendayal Port Trust in Kandla, Gujarat, valued at ₹310 crore.
APSEZ currently runs a fleet of 23 dredgers comprising 12 cutter suction dredgers (CSD), 3 trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD), 1 grab dredger, 4 inland cutter suction dredgers (CSD), 1 water injection dredger, 1 specialised dredger for under-berth dredging, 7 split hopper barges, 2 jack- up barges and 3 floating cranes.
Cutter suction dredgers are used to deepen the port channel while trailing suction hopper dredgers are used to maintain the channel.
The dredging contract at Deendayal Port involves deepening the channel from 9 to 10 metres during the first year and maintaining that depth for two years.
Promoters buy ₹1,810 crore worth of APSEZ, Adani Green shares
While APSEZ has a large cutter suction fleet, it is short of trailing suction hopper dredgers to undertake works such as the one in Deendayal Port, an industry source said.
The firm’s fleet of dredgers are young and modern (of European make), except for one CSD and one TSHD that were built in China.
‘Darya Manthan’ would be the third Chinese-built dredger to join the fleet of APSEZ, India’s biggest private port operator.
