Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone recorded a revenue of ₹14,000 crore by handling 120 million tonnes of rail cargo in FY23, a rise of 22 per cent from the year-ago period.

Mundra Port handled over 15,000 container trains in the year, while double-stack container trains handled by the port rose 4.3 per cent.

Under the General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS) of Indian Railways, cargo handled by rail has grown by 62 per cent y-o-y.