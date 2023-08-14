Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) in FY23 spent ₹764.4 crore on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments. The spending was on projects related to electrification of equipment, rail infra, energy efficiency, emission reduction, environment protection, water management, waste treatment, and adaptation to climate change, according to the company’s FY23 annual report.

The company is intending to become carbon-neutral by 2025. The ESG commitments include moderating the use of water and fossil fuels; increased use of renewable energy; focus on terrestrial plantation and mangrove afforestation.

“At APSEZ, we have invested holistically in ESG. Mundra was the first Indian port to assess its carbon footprint and proposed a structured reduction plan. It was the first port company in India to commit to carbon neutrality,” the report said.

APSEZ electrified all quay cranes (QCs) and invested in 400 electric internal terminal vehicles (ITVs) to reduce fossil fuel consumption and move to electric equipment.

Also read: Adani Group played the ESG game well: Aswath Damodaran

The company has formulated its net zero plan, which will be announced in the second half of the year. This is in line with the commitment made to the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi). Adaptation measures were identified based on detailed risk and vulnerability assessment done for 12 port sites, the report says.

The company said that its ESG initiatives are aligned with Adani Group’s vision to plant 100 million trees by 2030. The emission intensity and water intensity have improved from last year and achieved the FY23 targets.

It achieved a switch from fossil fuel to electricity with the purchase of 338 electric ITVs for Mundra, Hazira, Kattupalli and Ennore operations. Other equipments like rubber tyred gantry and quay cranes have been fully electrified.

Also read: Adani Ports appoints MSKA & Associates as new auditor

The company has around 34 MW of installed renewable capacity of captive/PPA solar and wind power. An additional 250 MW of renewable capacity will be commissioned in the next couple of years.

The report says that APSEZ has enhanced its ambition of additional mangrove plantation to 2,000 hectares of which 1,000 hectares have been completed by FY23 end. Bio-shield of 20 hectares was developed in the Bharuch district in which plantation of mangroves and pilu (salvadora persica) have been done to prevent soil erosion, as well as conserve marine life and provide fodder for the cattle of nearby villages.

Different levels of engagement were conducted with customers, employees, suppliers, and communities on ESG-related matters, which ensured adoption of best practices and global standards.

Also read: Adani Ports handles 120 mt rail cargo in FY23

While announcing the June quarter financial results, the company said as of Q1 FY24, emission intensity reduction of 47 per cent and water intensity reduction of 47 per cent from the base year (FY2016). The renewable electricity share of electricity in Q1 FY24 was about 14 per cent.

For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company reported revenue of ₹20,852 crore, as against ₹17,119 crore in the previous year. It handled 339 million tonnes of cargo as against 312 million tonnes in the previous year.

At the time of filing this report, the company’s share price on the NSE was trading at ₹785.05, down 2 per cent.