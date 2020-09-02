Adani Ports joins government’s Port Community System platform in digitalisation push

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s biggest private port operator, has boarded the Port Community System (PCS1x), a maritime trade digitalisation platform run by the government to promote ease of doing business.

The move comes as more ports, container freight stations (CFS) and inland container depots (ICD) move entirely to the application programming interface (API) on PCS1x that enables instant data exchange with zero loss, encompassing 17 messages which cover all the operational requirements of the port and its stakeholders.

New Mangalore Port Trust will go live with API shortly after Mumbai Port Trust and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, setting the stage for other ports which are testing with PCS 1x for API integration.

Top CFSs and ICDs that have gone live on API with PCS1x include Adani Exim Yard, Mundra; Saurashtra Freight Pvt Ltd, Mundra; Transworld Terminals Pvt Ltd, Mundra; TG Terminals Pvt Ltd, Mundra – all of whom were spurred on by Adani’s Mundra port adopting the PCS1x and thereby insisting on electronic communication with the CFSs in its catchment area.

Other notable adopters are Adani CFS, Hazira; Ashte Logistics Pvt Ltd, JNPT; Vaishno Logistics Yard (Transworld CFS), JNPT; International Cargo Terminal Private Limited (Globicon), JNPT; TG Terminal, Kolkata; DICT ICD, Sonepat; Albatross ICD, Dadri and KSH ICD, Pune.

The Indian Port Association (IPA) - an autonomous body attached to the Shipping Ministry - is driving the government’s maritime trade digitalisation agenda along with its technology partner Portall Infosystems, a unit of logistics conglomerate J M Baxi Group.

API integration enables real-time flow of essential documents, and instructions exchanged such as Agent Delivery Order, IGM, Bills of Entry, Out of Charge, Shipping Bill, Let Export Order, Container Gate In / Out report, Equipment Interchange Report for CFS, Agent Delivery Order and Container Gate In / Out report messages for ICD.

The integration assists remote working further by reducing human interaction, minimising the exchange of hardcopy documents for verification, reducing data loss and the time lag from one system to the other, making document processing and exchanges fully automated and real time.

“The API integrations have not only helped ports, CFSs and ICDs to share and distribute data more efficiently, but also to customize data sets and enrich user experience via PCS1x,” said A Janardana Rao, managing director, Indian Ports Association. Ends/