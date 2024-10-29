Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone reported a 39 per cent increase in net profit in Q2 of FY25 at ₹2,445 crore and revenue from operations was 6.3 per cent higher at ₹7,067 crore.

During the quarter, the port operator handled 10 per cent more cargo on year at 111 million tonnes. It completed the acquisition of Gopalpur Port and Astro Offshore while it also signed two port concessions.

Adani Ports said in a statement it was well positioned to hit the upper end of the FY25 EBITDA guidance range of ₹17,000-18,000 crore. It iterated its stated cargo volume goal of 460-480 million tonnes by the end of the year.

Its EBITDA came in at ₹4,369 crore, 13 per cent higher from a year earlier.

“We are pleased to witness continued growth across our operations, with our existing ports delivering strong volume ramp-ups and new capacity additions progressing as planned in Gopalpur, Vizhinjam and Colombo,” said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director & CEO.

