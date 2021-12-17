Adani Ports & SEZ arm form logistics tech JV with Empezar Software Labs

Adani Ports Technologies Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), said it has formed a joint venture with Empezar Software Labs Private Ltd to pursue ports and logistics related technological solutions.

The JV majority owned by Adani Ports Technologies seeks to carry out software designing and development, information technology and information technology-enabled services and products and set the foundation for building a neutral network for assisted decision making and technology or applications related to Terminal Operating Systems (TOS) and other logistics related technological solutions, the company said in a filing to the stock exchange.