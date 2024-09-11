Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has signed a concession agreement with Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) in Gujarat to develop berth No. 13 at Kandla port.

APSEZ has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, DPA Container and Clean Cargo Terminal Limited (DPACCCTL), to carry out operations at the berth, a company release said. In July, APSEZ had received the letter of intent for the development, operation and maintenance of the berth for a 30-year concession period.

APSEZ will develop the berth under the ‘design, build, finance, operate, and transfer’ model for multipurpose clean cargo, including container cargo.

Berth No. 13 is 300 m long and offers 5.7 MT capacity annually. It is likely to be commissioned in FY27. “Berth No. 13 will diversify our presence at Deendayal Port. We will now handle multipurpose clean cargo at the port, in addition to dry bulk cargo. The berth will further consolidate our position on the western coast and enhance our ability to service customers in Gujarat and north India,” said Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director and CEO, APSEZ.