Adani Ports to levy charge for delayed train removal from July 1

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) will levy a new charge from July 1 for delay in removal of train after completing operations.

The charge has been set at ₹5,000 plus GST per hour, APSEZ said in a trade notice to customers.

“Trains being operated at Adani container terminal rail head are experiencing delay in getting vacated after train operation completion and removal given from our end to the respective container train operator (CTO),” Douglas Charles Smith, chief executive officer, Mundra and Tuna ports, APSEZ, Mundra, wrote in a June 17 trade notice.

The delays are creating a cascading effect on the trains which are waiting to be placed on the tracks. The new charge will be levied to mitigate the delay and speed-up the post train operation work, the operator said.

The removal shall be given after one hour of train discharge completion if backloading plan is not shared, or on arrival of underframe train and one hour post placement time and no backloading plan is shared, it added.

The new charge will be billed to the respective CTO and collected by the terminal rail head.