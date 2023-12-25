Air Charter Service provider Aerotrans Services on Monday announced the beginning of helicopter joy rides at Dhordo in Kutch district of Gujarat, which was recently awarded the best tourism village by UNESCO.

The company, which is already offering helicopter joyrides in Ahmedabad, will begin the joyrides at Dhordo from December 27. Located about 90 km from Bhuj, Dhordo is a small village that lies in close proximity to the international border between India and Pakistan. These rides will last about eight minutes and cost ₹5,900 per person. Dhordo is also the venue for the annual Rann Utsav that begins during the winter. This joyride will give tourists a unique experience as they see the vastness of the white desert, as stated in an official statement.

The company will also offer charter services to religious and tourist destinations across Gujarat. In the first phase, the company will offer helicopter roundtrips to religious spots like Palitana, Sarangpur, Somnath, and Nathdwara. These services will also be offered for Vadnagar, Nadabet, and the Statue of Unity, the release added. The seaplane services launched by the Gujarat government from Ahmedabad to the Statue of Unity are currently non-operational.

Aerotrans has been offering joyrides from the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad since January 2022. According to the company, over 10,000 people have taken these 10-minute rides, which cost around ₹2,478 per passenger.