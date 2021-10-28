After conciliation meeting, Air India unions defer strike

After conciliatory efforts by Chief Labour Commissioner DPS Negi, the trade unions in Air India have decided to defer an indefinite strike, which was scheduled to begin from November 2. The workers were unhappy over the notices by Air India management asking them to vacate the staff quarters within six months. The CLC’s Mumbai office urged the Air India management to approach the grievances of the workers in a humanitarian way.

Negi told BusinessLine that CLC’s Mumbai office held prolonged discussions with the management and representatives of workers. “We told the workers that civil aviation sector is going through a huge crisis and a strike in Air India will negatively impact the situation,” Negi said.

Based on the conciliation effort, the unions have told the CLC that they will withdraw the strike notice and defer the proposal for indefinite strike.

On October 13, Hind Mazdoor Sangh president Harbhajan Singh Sidhu wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the management should take a humanitarian aspect on evicting the workers from staff quarters.

“The serving employees should be allowed to stay in staff colonies till their superannuation,” he had urged. The joint committee of various Air India unions had served the notices to the management after protests from workers over eviction notices and the matter came for CLC’s consideration. They argued in the notice that the eviction notice is against the law and earlier agreements with the workers and management.