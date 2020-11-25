Agarwal Packers and Movers sees rise in demand for home relocation services

Home relocation companies are seeing good traction thanks to work from home (WFH) norms and the preference for owned houses post-Covid outbreak.

Employees are moving to their home towns taking advantage of new WFH culture and saving on paying rent in big cities.

The government recently issued guideline to ease regulations for Business Process Outsourcing, IT-Enabled Service providers and KPOs (Knowledge Process Outsourcing) to reduce the compliance burden and facilitate WFH and ‘Work from Anywhere’.

Organised segment

Anjani Kumar Agarwal, CEO, Agarwal Packers and Movers said though there was no big activity in the initial period of the lockdown, the real action started from August with easing of lockdown with WFH driving relocation business in the last three months.

The need for hygiene and safety measures during the pandemic has moved some of the relocation business from un-organised sector to organised player who have pre-defined safety measures and audits, he said.

Agarwal Packers and Movers is also focusing on storage solutions where household items and other belongings are stocked securely in warehouses for a desired period at a nominal rental cost. “We have also seen a massive increase in storage solutions usage in the last few months. Some individuals are moving back to their home towns, pushing up demand for storage solutions,,” he added.

Storage solutions

In fact, he said there is an increase in storage solution usage by 25 per cent in last couple of months from customers in banking and defence, IteS and public sector.

In a bid to meet the growing demand the DRS Group owned Agarwal Packers and Movers has come out with specially designed vehicles to relocate cars, pets and plants, along with other household items in one go.

The company currently has a fleet of 450 vehicles and two large warehouses in Hyderabad.