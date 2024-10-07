Ahmedabad-based air charter company, Aerotrans Services, commenced helicopter charter services at Char Dham, offering services to pilgrimage places such as Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

These services, launched from October 6, will commence from Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun. The helicopter charter services will cost approximately ₹2 lakh per person. The company said the cost of the charters will vary, as additional services such as hotel stays could also be included. Aerotrans is the first Gujarat-based company to operate at Char Dham, providing air transport for pilgrims and travellers.

The Char Dham helicopter charter season is available each year around May-June and September-October, with each season lasting approximately 45 days. The commencement and end dates for each season are determined by the Uttarakhand Government. Aerotrans has already sold out bookings for the current September-October 2024 season. Bookings for the May-June 2025 season will begin in January 2025, the company added.

