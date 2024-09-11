A trip from Ahmedabad to the state capital, Gandhinagar, is expected to cost just ₹35 per person after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Phase II of the Ahmedabad Metro project on September 16.

PM Modi will flag off a 21-kilometre Phase-II section connecting Motera station to GIFT City and Gandhinagar City. The Phase-1 of the Ahmedabad Metro project inaugurated by the Prime Minister two years ago, in September 2022, continues to be a work in progress, as the 1.4 kilometer section between Thaltej and Thaltej Gam remains incomplete.

The total length of ₹5,384 crore Phase-II of the project is about 28.2 kilometres and has 22 metro stations. The second phase connects Motera station, part of the North-South Corridor of Phase-1, to Mahatma Mandir. However, only eight stations will be opened after the Phase-II inauguration and the metro services will only be available till Sector-1 in Gandhinagar city. The Key stations that will operate include GNLU, PDEU, Gift City, Raysan, Randesan, Dholakuva Circle, Infocity, and Sector 1. Work on the remaining 14-odd stations in Phase II remains incomplete.

In this Phase-II section, GNLU will be the interchange station for passengers heading towards or from GIFT City. At GNLU metro station, a short 5.42-kilometre metro line branches out eastwards and connects GIFT City, which lies across the Sabarmati River.

The journey from APMC metro station in Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar’s Sector-I will take just 65 minutes and cost ₹35, compared to private taxis, which can cost in excess of ₹400. A similar journey to GIFT City will cost ₹30.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit