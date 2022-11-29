AI Logistix, a logistics company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Logistics Sector Skill Council (LSC).

A statement said that the lack of a trained workforce is one of the major challenges that the logistics industry is facing. The main motive of this MoU is to bridge that gap, it said, adding that LSC will facilitate AI Logistix in sourcing suitable candidates and overcoming the demand and supply challenges in the logistics sector. AI Logistix, on its part, will keep LSC informed on the vacancies it has on a pan-India basis, it said.

LSC has been set up by the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship through the National Skill Development Corporation of India, and promoted by the Confederation of Indian Industries Institute of Logistics (CII-IL).

Abdul Khadeer, Founder and CEO, AI Logistix said, “As we continue to scale up and provide innovative solutions to everyday logistics issues, there is a need for sound technical staff that can help us keep pace with the changing business needs. We are delighted to partner with Logistics Sector Skill Council and look forward to working closely with them. The MoU is a blueprint for a strong collaboration between AI Logistix and LSC, which will pave the way for future growth in the logistics sector.”

Ravikanth Yamarthy, Chief Operating Officer and officiating CEO, LSC, said LSC has entered into an MoU with AI Logistix to recruit skilled and certified manpower, engage apprentices, under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, endorse qualifications prepared by LSC, for approval by the regulator for skills, which is National Council For Vocational Education and Training.