AI pilots body welcomes takeover by Tatas

Air India Boeing fleet’s pilots body, Indian Pilots Guild (IPG), on Friday said that it is looking forward to meeting the new owner of the airline, Tata Sons, which is expected to take control of the flag carrier by December after winning the bid for its acquisition.

In a letter to Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, the Guild said, “We look at today’s announcement as a monumental milestone, not only for Air India but for Indian Aviation.”

The government on Friday announced that Tata Sons has emerged as the highest bidder for Air India.

“Vital role”

Extending its congratulations to Tata upon the successful completion of the bidding process, the Guild said that it is pleased to learn that the Tata group has been named the winner.

Stating that pilots play a “vital role” in the safety, profitability and overall smooth running of the airline, the IPG said, “Our hopes and enthusiasm now lie in your hands to utilise as an asset which would ensure that this company sees the greatest heights.”

“We are sure that you see the value in this and will appropriately reciprocate,” the pilots added.

As the privatisation process nears completion, the IPG said, “We look forward to a healthy and mutually beneficial working relationship and would be honoured to be a part of the amazing Tata family.”

IPG’s history

The Indian Pilots’ Guild was formed in Mumbai with the blessings of J R D Tata, the Father of Indian Aviation, and was registered on March 13, 1948, as a Trade Union under the Indian Trade Union Act of 1926, the Guild said in the letter, adding that the founders of the IPG were a group of ex-Royal Indian Air Force fighter pilots.

“We have always been honoured to inherit this legacy. In fact, many of us are second and third generation Air Indians whose parents served erstwhile Air India. Today our membership consists of wide body pilots who man the long haul and ultra long-haul flights with decades of experience backed by a professionally and technically sound track record,” the IPG said.