Air France, KLM allow passengers to postpone tickets until May 31 at no extra cost

In light of the Coronavirus outbreak, Air France and KLM has allowed passengers to postpone tickets at no extra cost until May 31 included, to the same destination and in the same travel class.

The airlines on Wednesday said that they are now going to be extending these measures to their entire network, for reservations to come and bookings already made.

“Passengers who wish to postpone tickets beyond May 31, 2020, change their destination or cancel their journey will be offered a non-refundable voucher valid for one year on all Air France and KLM flights.

This measure also applies to all tickets already issued for travel between March 6 and May 31, 2020,” the airlines said in a statement.

Under these terms, for all Air France or KLM tickets purchased on or before March 31, 2020 for travel between March 6 and May 31, regardless of original ticket conditions and destination, it will be possible to postpone tickets at no extra cost until May 31 included, to the same destination and in the same travel class.

A global giant with a strong European base, the Air France-KLM Group’s main areas of business are passenger transport, cargo transport and aeronautical maintenance. Air France-KLM is the leading Group in terms of international traffic on departure from Europe. It offers its customers access to a network covering 312 destinations in 116 countries thanks to Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Transavia.

With a fleet of 550 aircraft and 101.4 million passengers carried in 2018, Air France-KLM operates up to 2,300 daily flights, mainly from its hubs at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol.

Details of these measures are available at all Air France and KLM points of sale and can be consulted at airfrance.com and klm.com