Air France to commence Paris-Chennai weekly flight from June 26

Air France, the French national flag carrier, commences operations on the Paris, CDG Paris Aéroport - Charles de Gaulle (CDG)-Chennai Airport sector from June 26 under air bubble pact.

The airline will fly B787-900 aircraft on this route, operating once a week, says Airports Authority of India, Chennai, on social media.

Flight No. AF108 will leave from CDG on June 26 at 1025 hr and reach Chennai at 2345 hr. In the return direction, Flight AF107 will leave the city on June 28 at 0120 hr and reach CDG at 0815 hr, the posting said.