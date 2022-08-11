Air India adds 24 new flights on domestic network

Air India added 24 new flights to its domestic network with effect from August 20. The expansion in its domestic connectivity will cater to growing traffic between India’s major metros and facilitate convenient travel over the upcoming festival season.

The strengthening of domestic connectivity has been enabled as more aircraft return to service, said the Tata-owned airline’s statement.

The additional 24 flights include two new frequencies from Delhi to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, and from Mumbai to Chennai and Hyderabad, as well as one new frequency on the Mumbai - Bengaluru route and Ahmedabad - Pune route.

These additions will provide flyers more travel options between key metros in the late afternoon and evening, and take Air India’s daily frequencies to 10 flights each way between Delhi – Mumbai, seven each way between Delhi - Bengaluru, four between Mumbai - Bengaluru, and Mumbai - Chennai and three on Mumbai - Hyderabad and Delhi - Ahmedabad routes.

Network expansion

Commenting on the network expansion, Campbell Wilson, MD and CEO, Air India, said, “This expansion bolsters connectivity between key metros, and between Air India’s domestic and international networks. Over the past six months, Air India has been working closely with our partners to return aircraft to service, and we are delighted that this effort is now bearing fruit.”

Air India’s narrowbody fleet currently stands at 70 aircraft, of which 54 are currently serviceable. The remaining 16 will progressively return to service by early 2023.