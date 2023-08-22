Air India, a Tata Group airline, has initiated an intermodal interline agreement with AccesRail, aimed at enhancing connectivity options for Air India passengers across Europe, even in remote areas without airports. This strategic accord permits Air India travelers to embark on journeys using a single intermodal ticket, incorporating ground-based train and bus connections to over 100 cities and towns in countries such as Austria, Belgium, Germany, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Italy, and the United Kingdom. This extended accessibility is facilitated through Air India’s European gateways of Amsterdam, Birmingham, London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Milan, and Vienna.

Notably, this partnership extends the benefit of Air India’s baggage allowance to its passengers using these rail and bus operator services, aligning the experience with that of Air India’s own flights. AccesRail, an IATA travel partner boasting its own designator code (9B), plays a pivotal role in enabling seamless intermodal journeys under a single ticket. At present, global travelers can book intermodal tickets with Air India through travel agents, with plans underway to gradually extend this service to Air India’s own sales channels.

Air India’s Chief Commercial & Transformation Officer, Nipun Aggarwal, emphasized the significance of expanding the airline’s global network as a core objective within their comprehensive transformation plan. Aggarwal commented, “This partnership with AccesRail not only helps us to provide our guests easy access to an extended network of destinations across Europe, but also to bridge the gaps in connectivity between India and Europe.”

AccesRail’s network encompasses a variety of esteemed rail and bus operators, including Avanti West Coast, Great Western Railways, London North Eastern Railways, National Express, Trenitalia, ÖBB Austrian Railways, SNCB Belgian Railways, and Thalys. These partnerships bolster Air India’s mission of seamless travel and connectivity.

Air India is presently executing an ambitious five-year transformation roadmap under the banner of Vihaan.AI, which recently unveiled a fresh Brand Identity, complete with a new livery and logo. A distinguished member of the Star Alliance, the world’s largest consortium of top-tier international airlines, Air India is dedicated to providing passengers across the globe with unrivaled connectivity and quality service.

