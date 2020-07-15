Air India approves `leave without pay’ scheme

Air India has approved leave without pay (LWP) scheme for its employees for six months to two years, which is extendable to five years. It comes into immediate effect.

The scheme is applicable voluntarily or can be availed of for personal reasons.

The decision was taken by the airline’s Board on July 7 and notified yesterday.

The scheme authorises the CMD to pass the LWP order depending on seven factors, suitability, efficiency, competence, quality of performance, the health of employee and redundancy.

The departmental heads and regional directors are required to assess individuals on these seven factors and identify the cases where the option of compulsory leave without pay can be exercised. The CMD will finally approve the names.

No employee availing of the scheme will be permitted to take up a job in other public sector undertakings.

Employees can avail of medical/passage benefits as per company rules, during their period of leave without pay under the scheme.

The move comes even as the government currently in the process off divesting its entire stake in the national carrier. The last date for inviting expression of interest from interested parties was recently extended till August 31.

Air India’s net loss in 2018-19 is provisionally estimated to be ₹8,556.35 crore