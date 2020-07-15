Air India approves `leave without pay’ scheme

The ‘back to office’ rush — is it wise?
Are corporates adequately geared to return to the workplace or making a hash of it?
Air India has approved leave without pay (LWP) scheme for its employees for six months to two years, which is extendable to five years. It comes into immediate effect.
The scheme is applicable voluntarily or can be availed of for personal reasons.
The decision was taken by the airline’s Board on July 7 and notified yesterday.
The scheme authorises the CMD to pass the LWP order depending on seven factors, suitability, efficiency, competence, quality of performance, the health of employee and redundancy.
The departmental heads and regional directors are required to assess individuals on these seven factors and identify the cases where the option of compulsory leave without pay can be exercised. The CMD will finally approve the names.
No employee availing of the scheme will be permitted to take up a job in other public sector undertakings.
Employees can avail of medical/passage benefits as per company rules, during their period of leave without pay under the scheme.
The move comes even as the government currently in the process off divesting its entire stake in the national carrier. The last date for inviting expression of interest from interested parties was recently extended till August 31.
Air India’s net loss in 2018-19 is provisionally estimated to be ₹8,556.35 crore
Are corporates adequately geared to return to the workplace or making a hash of it?
Measuring creativity quotientWhat’s the creativity and capability level across teams in your organisation? Now ...
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Be it falling renewable energy tariffs, or a likely rise from now on, China is a key factor. M Ramesh provides ...
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
There is merit in prudent asset allocation and keeping a contingency buffer or an emergency fund
Healthy deposit accretion, strong capital ratios make it a good bet for long-term investors
Final delisting price could lead to some gains; but relying on this alone is not advisable
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
In her closing piece, writer Anita Roy takes stock of the column where she talked about books and being human
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...