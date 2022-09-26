Air India clears Covid-time refund backlog of ₹150 crore

Air India, on Monday, said it has cleared a Covid-time refund backlog of ₹150 crore across 2.5 lakh cases. The backlog was processed in last few months, it said in a press statement.

The airline said one of the many steps undertaken to meet customer expectations and address legacy issues post-privatisation, included according priority on clearing refund backlogs.

“Significant effort has since been placed on improving processes and systems, and employing technology, to turn around new refunds cases at a greater pace. As of today, an eligible refund request lodged on the Air India website will typically be processed within 2-3 days,” the company statement noted.

Subsequent processing by banks and/or credit card companies, which is beyond the airline’s control, can add another two weeks before customers see the refund (less any fees deducted in accordance with the tickets’ conditions of sale) in their accounts, it added.

Bookings via agents

In case of bookings made via travel agents, the refund is made to the travel agent, the airline clarified.

According to Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer and Global Head, Airport Operations, Air India , processing a record number of pending refund cases is a testimony to the different teams coming together and addressing a key legacy issue in a comprehensive and effective manner.

“As part of our transformation, we are committed to bring standardised structure across our functions which is critical for us to emerge as one of the world class airline brands globally,” he said.