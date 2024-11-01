Tata Group-promoted Air India introduced its flagship A350-900 aircraft on daily, non-stop flights between Delhi and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), the airline said on Friday.
The new A350-operated route indicated that the airline will introduce a ‘5x weekly’ service from Delhi to Newark’s Liberty International Airport (EWR) commencing on January 2, 2025.
According to Air India, the deployment of this flagship product marked a significant milestone in the airline’s post-privatisation transformation programme.
“The A350 is not just another aircraft for Air India; it is a symbol of the ‘new Air India’ that is emerging through our 5-year Vihaan.AI post-privatisation transformation programme,” said Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India.
In addition, Air India announced that it is preparing to launch a new inflight connectivity service on international flights operated by the A350. The service is expected to be launched in the coming weeks, enabling travellers to use Wi-Fi on their own devices.
Currently, Air India is the only Indian airline that operates flights to the US. The airline serves five destinations in the US: San Francisco, Chicago, New York-JFK, Newark, and Washington.
The airline had earlier deployed an A350 on the Delhi-London Heathrow route. The A350 features new interiors, including private suites in business class and a premium economy cabin, as well as a new inflight entertainment (IFE) system, enhanced catering, and new serviceware.
