Air India employee unions write to PM asking for Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the airline

Resilience and relevance, a current need
A couple of months before we as a nation, and community, were enveloped by the malaise ‘Covid-19’, I was ...
The national carrier, Air India’s Joint Forum of Air India unions, associations, guilds, federations, and trusts, has written a letter to the Prime Minister seeking a financial package worth Rs 50000 crores for Air India.
“Air India has always performed national duties irrespective of the serious risks involved. It has been established beyond doubt that Air India is a necessity for the country especially in times of crisis,” the union body wrote to the prime minister in its letter on May 27. The letter was reviewed by BusinessLine.
Over the last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a Rs 20 lakh crore package to boost the Indian economy. While there was a specific mention for the civil aviation industry, there was no financial package or relief given to boost the airline industry.
“We request you to kindly grant Air India a financial package of Rs.50,000 crores which will go a long way in ensuring that Air India emerges as the strongest and best Airline of India,” it said in its letter.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken up the civil aviation industry. Crisil’s estimates indicate that the Indian aviation industry will “crash-land this fiscal”, witnessing a revenue loss worth Rs 24,000-25,000 crore. ICRA has said that the Indian aviation industry will witness revenue de-growth of 44 per cent in FY2021. Overall, the industry will witness 41-46 per cent de-growth in domestic passenger traffic and 67-72 per cent de-growth in international passenger traffic for the Indian carriers in FY2021.
The government is in the midst of privatizing Air India due to mounting debt. Though it has has been reduced to Rs 23,286 crore from Rs 60,074 crore and the government has clarified that the net working capital is zero, which means the Maharaja’s current assets are equal to its current liabilities.
Due to the pandemic, the last date to submit an Expression of Interest (EoI) was moved from April 30 to June 30.
Air India is itself debt-laden. Despite this, it has played a crucial role by bringing back stranded Indians across the globe including several offline stations at a time when airlines all over the world had ceased operations due to the pandemic. In fact, even at peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Air India operated flights to and from Wuhan in China which is the origin and center point of the coronavirus.
The airline has operated cargo and charter flights all through this period facilitating the movement of medicines and medical equipment between India and many other countries including China. Air India has also been operating flights for the government’s evacuation plan Vande Bharat mission, it said in its letter.
The letter has not received any response so far from the authorities.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
A couple of months before we as a nation, and community, were enveloped by the malaise ‘Covid-19’, I was ...
This made-for-India robotic vacuum cleaner has wet and dry cleaning and you can even throw in some ...
Curved Amoled display, 108MP camera, 5G — this snazzy super-premium flagship is a specs monster
6,000mAh should you keep you going for days as you talk, shoot photos and watch every video in sight
Creating an optimum emergency reserve, goal-based investing, and adequate insurance cover are important
The extension of the scheme until March 2023 augurs well for those looking for safe investments with ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Aside from slowdown in disbursements, the lockdown also impacted collections in the second half of March
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...