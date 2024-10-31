After completing its merger with AIX Connect (formerly known as AirAsia India), Tata group-promoted low-cost carrier Air India Express now aims to achieve significant capacity as well as market share during the second phase of its transformation programme.

Notably, the airline is guided by a five-year-long transformation programme, V1Rise, which forms a key part of the ambitious Vihaan initiative of its parent company, Air India.

The recent merger with AIX Connect marked the completion of the first phase of V1Rise, known as ‘Synchronisation’. During this phase, the unified entity unlocked synergies by merging two airlines that previously served niche markets. The former Air India Express was a regional international carrier serving routes between India, the Middle East, and South-east Asia, while AIX Connect served only domestic routes within India.

Indian warmth

“With the integration of AIX Connect into Air India Express, achieved within a year of unveiling our new brand identity and renewed purpose, we are poised to become an airline delivering best-in-class services with unique Indian warmth. Our renewed brand proposition, ‘Fly As You Are,’ reflects our commitment to guests,” said an Air India Express official.

In the short term, the airline is expected to burn cash as it rapidly expands its network and acquires more aircraft to increase both its domestic and international reach.

As of now, Air India Express’ fleet size stands at 90, compared to 26 aircraft during government ownership. The number of routes served by the airline has more than doubled, with around 400 flights a day compared to 75-77 daily flights two years ago. Under the second phase, Air India Express aims to have a fleet of over 100 aircraft by the end of the current fiscal year, with more domestic and international routes.

“Our goal in this phase is efficient network planning, scaling up our business, and keeping costs under control. We want to fully utilise our growing aircraft fleet and offer exceptional services, giving travellers more reasons to choose Air India Express,” the official said.

Air India Express plans to increase flight frequencies to tier-II and tier-III cities, aiming to reach 50 stations shortly. It currently operates from or to 48 stations.

Domestic footprint

The airline expects to expand its domestic footprint in smaller towns and cities to help feed into Air India’s long-haul flights. Presently, Air India Express has a codeshare with Air India, allowing passengers travelling from smaller towns in India to fly on a single itinerary to destinations like San Francisco or New York.

Regarding international route expansion, the airline is working on schedules to commence operations in Phuket and other destinations. Currently, Air India Express flies to 14 international destinations, including 13 in West Asia and Singapore, along with over 30 domestic destinations, operating more than 400 flights a day.