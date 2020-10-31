Air India Express gets new CEO

Aloke Singh, who spent over 25 years in Indian Airlines, Alliance Air, and Air India, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Office of Air India Express, the Kerala-based low cost arm of Air India.

He takes over from Shyam Sunder, another AI veteran.

After leaving Air India, Singh had a short stint with Oman Air and was also a consultant with CAPA, an aviation advisory.

Singh has been appointed on a contractual basis for three years or further notice whichever is earlier. He is expected to take up his new assignment shortly.

The appointment comes even as the government is looking to divest 100 per cent of its stake in AI and AI Express.

AI Express has an all Boeing 737 fleet and largely operates between Kerala and West Asia. It has been active in the government’s Vande Bharat Mission in getting Indians back from various parts of the world including from West Asia.