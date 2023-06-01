Air India Express (AIXL) and AirAsia India recruited more than 816 trainee cabin crew members in the past year, said the Tata Sons-owned company. The recruitment drives, held across multiple cities, marked a significant milestone in the ongoing process of merging AirAsia India with Air India Express. These new recruits will represent Air India Express and provide excellent service to passengers on board.

The recruitment process began in June 2022 with a rigorous selection procedure that attracted a diverse pool of candidates. Walk-in drives were conducted in cities such as Imphal, Guwahati, Kolkata, Surat, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Jaipur, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangalore, Kozhikode, Kochi, Tiruchirappalli, and Bengaluru.

After the selection process, a significant number of trainees underwent comprehensive training at Air India Express’ Mumbai facility, combining the expertise of both airlines. The training program covered various subjects including emergency procedures, first aid, firefighting, and security protocols. The trainees were also equipped with essential skills such as customer service, effective communication, and conflict resolution. This collaboration in the training program ensured the development of highly skilled and proficient cabin crew members ready to provide exceptional service to passengers.

