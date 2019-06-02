Air India Express says half of its international flights logged full occupancy on May 31

Air India Express, international budget arm of the national carrier Air India, said Sunday that half of its international flights logged a record 100 per cent occupancy last Friday.

Significantly, all these flights were operated from different overseas destinations into India, it said in a statement.

The airline, in another historic feat, achieved a load factor (seat occupancy) of 99 per cent on six days of the last month, it said.

On May 31, all seats on all Air India Express flights into India were sold and not a single seat was vacant, it said.

“Air India Express operated a total of 103 flights including 90 international ones on May 31. Of these, 45 flights were from India and the rest 45 into India from various destinations.

“These 45 incoming flights logged 100 per cent load factor, which is a record of sorts,” Air India Express said.

Air India Express mainly flies to Gulf countries, which have a large Indian expatriate population,besides flying to some South-East Asian countries.

“The airline’s overall performance in May was truly commendable as it scored a double hat-trickwith 99 per cent load factor on six days of May,” the statement added.

The Kochi-headquartered budget carrier is the market leader in India-Gulf sector.

With a fleet of 25 Boeing 737 800 NG aircraft, it flies to 13 international and 20 domestic destinations.