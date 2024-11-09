Tata group-promoted low-cost carrier Air India Express aims to grow its passenger traffic by over 50% in FY25 versus the previous fiscal year on the back of new routes, larger fleet size and operations to new destinations.

Accordingly, the airline plans to ferry 2.4 million passengers per month by the end of FY25 from 1.6 million passengers carried per month by the end of FY24.

Air India Express’ Chief Executive Aloke Singh said that the airline will focus on growing its presence in the tier-II and III markets.

“The majority of traffic in India is on the metro to non metro routes,” Singh said at the airline’s headquarters located in the national capital region.

To achieve this growth the airline plans to operate over 110 aircraft by the end of the financial year.

As of now, Air India Express’ fleet size stands at 90. The airline will be receiving brand new 737s from Boeing and additionally some old Airbus A320s from its parent Air India.

Besides, Air India Express plans to increase flight frequencies to tier-II and tier-III cities, aiming to reach 55 stations in FY25 from 45 in FY24. It currently operates from or to 47 stations.

“We will have slightly more capacity on the domestic routes from the international segment. It will be 55% capacity on the domestic segment versus 45% on the international segment,” Singh said.

The airline is expected to add another 10 stations by the end of FY25. Air India Express is scouting destinations in Southeast Asia specifically to Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia.

According to Air India Express’s Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Ankur Garg, the airline will look at destinations like Hong Kong and CIS countries in the distant future.

Currently, Air India Express, operates over 400 daily flights, connecting 35 domestic and 14 international airports, with a fleet of 90 aircraft, comprising 61 Boeing 737s and 29 Airbus A320s.