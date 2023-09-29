Air India has acquired its first Airbus A350-900 aircraft in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) through a finance lease transaction, establishing a remarkable precedent as the first scheduled carrier to acquire an aircraft from an entity registered in GIFT City with the assistance of HSBC.

businessline had earlier written that Air India is set to set up shop at GIFT City. The transaction was made possible through AI Fleet Services Limited (AIFS), a 100% subsidiary of Air India, and a finance company registered in GIFT City’s International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial & Transformation Officer of Air India, expressed the significance of this milestone, stating, “This landmark transaction marks the beginning of our aircraft leasing business from GIFT IFSC, as AIFS will be the primary Air India Group entity for widebody aircraft financing, playing a pivotal role in the future aircraft financing strategy for us and our subsidiaries. It is also a shot in the arm for the development of a robust aviation ecosystem in India. As a flag-bearer of the country, Air India is happy to support the Government of India’s efforts to develop an aircraft leasing hub in GIFT IFSC.”

Dr. Dipesh Shah, Executive Director of IFSCA, acknowledged the government’s efforts to develop the aircraft leasing ecosystem, saying, “Govt. of India has taken several initiatives to develop the aircraft leasing ecosystem at IFSC in India. IFSCA has been working with the stakeholders to develop regulatory enablers for aircraft leasing and financing. The steps taken by Air India by establishing a finance company for the purpose of aircraft leasing and financing at IFSC will go a long way in developing IFSC as a preferred destination for aircraft leasing and financing in India as well as globally.”

The first of Air India’s six Airbus A350-900 aircraft is expected to arrive in India by the end of this year, with the remaining aircraft scheduled for deliveries through March 2024. In addition to these Airbus A350-900 aircraft, Air India’s firm orders include 34 A350-1000, 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, 10 Boeing 777X widebody aircraft, as well as 140 Airbus A320neo, 70 Airbus A321neo, and 190 Boeing 737MAX narrowbody aircraft. These purchase agreements were signed with Airbus and Boeing during the Paris Air Show in June 2023. This move positions Air India as a key player in the development of India’s aircraft leasing and financing sector, both domestically and on the global stage.

