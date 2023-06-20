Air India has taken a significant step forward in its fleet expansion programme by signing purchase agreements for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing. The purchase agreements were finalised during the Paris Air Show, and the order is valued at $70 billion, based on list prices.

The order includes a diverse range of aircraft types to cater to Air India’s long-term growth plans. From Airbus, Air India has placed orders for 34 A350-1000s; six A350-900s; 140 A320neo; and 70 A321neo narrowbody aircraft. From Boeing, the airline has ordered 20 787 Dreamliners; 10 777X widebody aircraft; and 190 737MAX narrowbody aircraft.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India, expressed optimism about the future, stating that this landmark step positions Air India for long-term success and growth. The aim is to showcase the best of modern aviation to the world.

Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD of Air India, highlighted the airline’s commitment to operating advanced and fuel-efficient aircraft across its network within five years. The ambitious fleet renewal and expansion programme will enable Air India to project a more confident posture globally.

To support Air India’s operations, Satair (an Airbus company) and Boeing Global Services will provide a range of solutions, including parts and maintenance provisioning, digital applications, and modification services.

The deliveries of the new aircraft will commence later this year, with the Airbus A350 leading the way. The majority of the order will be delivered from mid-2025 onwards. In the meantime, Air India has already started taking delivery of leased B777 and A320 aircraft to accelerate its fleet and network expansion.

Airbus Chief Commercial Officer, Christian Scherer, expressed pride in being a key partner in the reinvention of Air India. He stated that the efficiencies, comfort, and range capability offered by Airbus aircraft will contribute to Air India’s transformation into a world-class premium carrier.