Flight operations have been affected following heavy rains that pounded Mumbai and its suburbs, resulting in the cancellation and diversion of some of the flights.

Referring to this, Air India said it was offering full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling for bookings confirmed for travel on Thursday.

The airline also shared a link and asked people to check the flight status before heading to the airport.

"Heavy rains in Mumbai are affecting flight operations and resulting in the cancellation and diversion of some of our flights. Air India is offering full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling for bookings confirmed for travel on July 25, 2024," posted the airline on X.

The airline further said that passengers need to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Earlier in the day, the airline warned passengers about the potential disruption in flight operations as a result of the heavy rainfall.

"Flights to and from Mumbai may be affected due to heavy rains. Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic and waterlogging may delay movement," said the airline in a post earlier in the morning.

Earlier in the day, the Andheri Subway in Mumbai was closed for vehicular movement following waterlogging from the persistent rainfall. The downpours have brought back woes for Mumbai and the suburbs, with waterlogging reported from several low-lying areas in the city.

The heavy rainfall overnight has disrupted some public transport services, causing inconvenience to countless commuters.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, "Today's weather forecast at 8 am suggests moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs." The forecast indicates the possibility of very heavy rainfall in isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph are also very likely.

As per the BMC, the reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai are experiencing heavy rains, resulting in a steady increase in water storage. Currently, four reservoirs - Vihar, Tulsi, Tansa & Modaksagar - are overflowing. Given the overall situation, the 10 per cent water cut in Mumbai's water supply will be withdrawn starting Monday, July 29. The BMC is also withdrawing a 10 per cent water cut to Thane City, Bhiwandi, and Outside City Division Grampanchyats, where water is supplied by BMC, from Monday, July 29.

Additionally, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Maharashtra on Thursday and has predicted extremely heavy rainfall.

On Wednesday, an orange alert has also been issued in the state warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) from July 26 to July 27 in Maharashtra. An orange alert was also issued for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region.