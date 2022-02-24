Air India flight returns mid-way as Ukraine closes air space

An Air India plane that took off to bring back Indians from Ukraine on Thursday was called back to Delhi mid-way following closure of airspace over the conflict-torn country.

Russia has already initiated military action in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian authorities have issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), which stated that flights of civil aircraft within Ukraine “are restricted due to potential hazard for civil aviation”.

The Air India flight, AI 1947, was reportedly over Iran airspace, when it was called back around 10.30 hours. It returned to Delhi around 12.30 hours, say sources.

This is the second evacuation flight by the now Tata Group-owned carrier. The first one brought back around 240 people from Ukraine.

Another flight that was supposed to fly on February 26, stands cancelled at the moment.