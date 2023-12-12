Air India has unveiled its new uniform for cabin and cockpit crew, signaling a new era in inflight couture. Designed by celebrated Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra, the uniforms showcase a “blend of vibrant colors and timeless designs, seamlessly integrating rich Indian heritage with 21st-century style, elegance, and comfort”, said the airline.

The rollout of these new uniforms will occur gradually over the next few months, commencing with the debut of Air India’s first Airbus A350. Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of Air India, expressed confidence that these innovative designs by Manish Malhotra would script an exciting new chapter for the airline, capturing the essence of its new identity and setting new benchmarks in global aviation.

In his statement, Campbell Wilson remarked: “Air India’s crew uniforms are among the world’s most storied in aviation history, and we firmly believe that Manish Malhotra’s innovative ensemble will script an exciting new chapter for Air India’s future narrative. It perfectly captures the essence of our new identity, service principles, and our pursuit of setting new benchmarks in global aviation.”

Manish Malhotra, the designer behind the new attire, conveyed his honor at the opportunity, stating: “I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to design the uniforms for Air India. It is a privilege to be able to contribute to the national flag-bearer and showcase the elegance and charm of Indian fashion. My aim was to create uniforms that capture the essence of India’s diverse culture and traditions while also embodying a modern and sophisticated look.”

The female cabin crew attire features a ready-to-wear ombré saree with intricate patterns, reflecting Indian heritage architecture, paired with a comfortable blouse and blazer. Senior cabin crew will sport aubergine-to-burgundy ombré sarees, while junior crew members will don vibrant red-to-purple ombré sarees, embodying authority and sophistication and youthfulness and energy. The flexibility to pair sarees with comfortable pants adds a unique east-meets-west look.

Both male and female cabin crew uniforms were developed in consultation with Air India’s cabin crew representatives, ensuring practicality and ease of movement during in-flight duties. The cockpit crew’s uniform, a classic black double-breasted suit with a print inspired by the new Air India logo, signifies professionalism and timelessness.

Malhotra also curated stylish yet comfortable footwear, including dual-tone block heels for female cabin crew and black Brogues for males. The uniforms, including pearl earrings and sling bags for female cabin crew, reflect meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Air India’s aim is to redefine its crew’s image to align it with its recent global brand identity shift towards a more confident, progressive, and resurgent India, the airline said.

