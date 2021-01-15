Air India launches direct non-stop Chicago-Hyderabad service

Air India has introduced the first-ever non-stop services between Hyderabad and Chicago.

Coming close on the heels of the launch of the non-stop Bengaluru-San Francisco service, this flight is set to fulfil a long-standing demand for a direct air-link between the two major cities.

Flight AI 108 from Chicago to Hyderabad will operate on Wednesdays. The first flight left Chicago on time at 2130 hrs on January 13, and will arrive at Hyderabad at 0040 hrs (LT) on January 15. The return flight AI-107 from Hyderabad to Chicago which operates once a week every Friday, will depart from Hyderabad at 1250 hrs to arrive in Chicago at 1805 hrs (LT) on the same day.

The flight will operate with a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft with a seating capacity of 238 seats including eight First Class, 35 Business Class, and 195 Economy class configuration, besides four Cockpit and 12 Cabin crew, according to an AI statement.

Also read: After a turbulent 2020, regional airlines to soar once again

The total flight time on this route will be approximately 16 hours 45 minutes from Hyderabad to Chicago and approx 15 hours 40 minutes from Chicago to Hyderabad.

Hyderabad being a gateway to South and Central India, will connect Air India’s direct flight from Chicago with domestic connections to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Bengaluru and Chennai.

With Air India being a Star Alliance member, passengers will enjoy seamless connectivity to other interline destinations facilitating faster and smoother accessibility to cities in neighbouring states via short domestic flights.

At present, Air India operates non-stop flights from Delhi to New York, Newark, Washington DC, San Francisco and Chicago, from Mumbai to Newark and New York and the recently added service from Bengaluru to San Francisco.

Air India has been mobilising all the resources in its mission to fly people left stranded due to the air route restrictions, back home. So far, Air India has flown close to 16 lakh people on over 12 thousand flights covering 75 destinations in 55 countries under the Indian Government’s Vande Bharat Mission and Air Transport Bubble Arrangement. And, the mission continues.