Air India CEO, Campbell Wilson, expressed understanding and acknowledged the severity of the recent suspension imposed by the Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on one of their pilots. The pilot’s license was suspended for one year after allowing a female friend to enter the cockpit during a Chandigarh-Leh flight on June 3. The First Officer was also suspended for one month for failing to prevent the violation and not reporting it. This incident marked the second occurrence of its kind in a short span.

In a letter addressed to Air India employees, Wilson rebuked the repeated violations and emphasised the need for improvement. He noted that the aviation industry operates with a “just culture” mindset, recognising that mistakes can happen but should be utilised as opportunities for learning and growth. However, the repetition of such violations indicated a lack of adequate improvement, whether due to complacency or carelessness. Wilson stressed the importance of following rules and regulations, as they exist for valid reasons. He commended the DGCA for taking strong action and believed it should serve as a reinforcement to elevate the performance of the entire organisation.

The DGCA justified the pilot’s license suspension, citing a breach of the Aircraft Rules 1937 and the violation of applicable regulations. The severity of the offence was further emphasised by the fact that the Chandigarh-Leh route is known for being challenging and sensitive.

Air India’s management had swiftly responded to the incident upon receiving a complaint from the cabin crew on June 13. Both pilots involved were immediately de-rostered, and the DGCA was promptly informed on June 4, leading to investigations by both Air India and the regulatory body.

This incident closely follows a similar occurrence a month prior when another Air India pilot invited a female friend into the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27. In that case, the DGCA suspended the pilot’s license for three months and imposed a fine of ₹30 lakh on Air India for their delayed response to the safety-sensitive issue.

Wilson’s message to his employees underscores the seriousness of the violations and highlights the need for continuous improvement within Air India. The suspension imposed by the DGCA reminds the entire organisation to adhere to regulations and strive for excellence in their operations, ensuring the highest levels of safety and professionalism.

