Air India will deploy help desk kiosks and support staff to ensure a smooth on-ground experience for its customers as it completes the merger with Vistatra on November 12.

Over 1,15,000 passengers who purchased Vistara tickets before the merger are expected to fly on Air India in the first month. While Vistara customers will continue to experience the same in-flight experience as before, steps are being taken to provide a seamless experience at airports.

This includes deploying help desk kiosks and staff for customer support at airports. Progressively, Vistara’s airport ticketing offices and check-in counters will sport the Air India brand. Customers calling Vistara call centres will be automatically redirected to Air India representatives.

“The routes and schedules operated by Vistara will continue to same. It will also be serviced by the same crew,” Air India said in a statement.