Air India will add 30 aircraft and four new international destinations in the winter schedule, the airline announced on Friday.

New aircraft joining the fleet will include six Airbus A350s, four Boeing 777s, and 20 Airbus A320neos.

The Tata-group-owned airline said that it will add more than 400 weekly domestic and international flights during the winter schedule.

“While modernising our fleet and introducing new products and services is a top priority in Air India’s ongoing transformation journey, we are equally focused on densifying and expanding our route network to capture the rapidly growing demand in the market,” Air India CEO and managing director Campbell Wilson said in a statement.

The airline has already ramped up the frequency by 25x weekly flights (each way) on eight international routes across points in Southeast Asia, the United States, and Europe. It has also announced flights on new routes, including Bengaluru-Singapore, Kochi-Doha, Kolkata-Bangkok, and Mumbai-Melbourne.