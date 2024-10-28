Air India has suspended ten cabin crew who “instigated” protests against a new rule which requires them to share hotel rooms during layovers.

Other domestic airlines such as IndiGo and Vistara have been following a similar policy but it’s introduction in Air India from December 1 has been strongly resisted by flight attendants.

The All India Cabin Crew Association has also written to airline chief executive officer Campbell Wilson and chief labour commissioner objecting to the new policy.

“The crew have been placed under suspension pending an inquiry. Disciplinary action is being taken as per law. There is no violation of DGCA norms,” said a source familiar with the matter.

The airline management has earlier said the new policy harmonises practices between Vistara and Air India. Crew operating ultra long haul flights to the US will not have to share rooms. Also cabin supervisors and managers will be entitled to a single room during layovers.

But this has failed to pacify the staff. The union has pointed out that airline action amounts to a violation of Industrial Disputes Act as it amounts to a change in service condition. The union has also protested that this rule is being introduced while the matter is sub judice before an industrial tribunal.

“We urge you not to violate the existing status quo,” AICCA wrote in a letter to Wilson last Friday.

Air India did not respond to an email query on the topic.

