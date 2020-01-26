Air India to double flights on Tel Aviv-New Delhi route from April

Comfort stations to the rescue
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
Given the increase in passenger traffic on the Tel Aviv-New Delhi sector, India’s official carrier Air India will double the number of flights on the route to six per week from April.
The national carrier created history by becoming the first commercial flight to fly to Israel over Saudi Arabia and Oman in March 2018, seen by many as a diplomatic breakthrough and often presented by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a major achievement of his government signalling improving ties with Gulf countries.
The access to Saudi and Omani airspace shortens the flight path by almost two hours which lowers the fuel cost leading to a reduction in fares.
The announcement was made by Indian Ambassador in Israel Sanjeev Singla during the Republic Day celebrations at the Indian Embassy here on Sunday.
“Direct Air India flight connectivity between New Delhi and Tel Aviv is a game-changer in our bilateral relations reflecting the importance we attach to people-to-people linkages and connectivity. The direct flights have greatly enhanced movement of people between the two countries resulting in an increase in tourism and also facilitating the travel of the business community,” Singla told PTI.
Air India started with three flights a week and within a span of two years has gradually increased it to six, starting from April 1 this year. It will not operate on the route on Friday when Israeli Jews observe Sabbath, a day of religious observance and abstinence from work.
Sale of tickets for the additional flights is already enabled on the carrier’s web site.
Air India’s country Head in Israel Pankaj Tiwari said that the introduction of a direct flight between the two cities has contributed immensely in increasing tourist traffic to and from India and contributed in strengthening bilateral relations.
“It has registered an impressive growth with average seat occupancy of eighty per cent throughout the year, making it one of the most attractive sector. This route has been the marketing revolution that has brought about new records in tourists coming to Israel. Air India carried 1,02,000 passengers in the year 2019 as compared to 57,000 passengers in the year 2018, an increase of 79 per cent”, Tiwari noted.
Most of the major Israeli corporates operating in India, including Israel Aircraft Industries, Rafael Air Defense Systems, Elbit Systems and Amdocs have corporate agreements with Air India. They prefer flying on it as it provides better connectivity to all domestic and international destinations in the region.
Every flight from Tel Aviv has almost 50 per cent of passengers travelling beyond Delhi to domestic destinations within India and international destinations including Singapore, Thailand, Australia, Shanghai, Hongkong, Sri Lanka and Nepal, a press release issued by Air India said.
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
An initiative to build groundwater reserves has turned farmers’ fortunes in Raigad district
To empower rural women and provide them employment, a new group enterprise model has taken shape in Bilaspur, ...
Village women in Punjab are being nudged to revive the dying craft of weaving the ‘azarband’
In the Budget this year, besides the fisc ratio, pay attention to the critical factors that help understate ...
Sharp rise in slippages, steep divergence and weak core performance are a cause for worry
It was business as usual for life insurance companies in the latest December quarter.Continued focus on ...
Amid selling pressure at higher levels, the benchmark indices trimmed losses last week
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
In the 1920s, the Shillong-Sohra road was merely a dirt track used by horse carts and people travelling on ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...