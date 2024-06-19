Air India will introduce new business class and premium economy cabins on Delhi-Bengaluru and Delhi-Chandigarh routes from July 1, the airline announced today.

Air India has refitted two new Airbus A320 neo aircraft in a three class configuration comprising eight business class, 24 premium economy and 132 economy class seats.

The move brings product commonality with Vistara which is being merged with Air India. It will also help the airline to grow its corporate business.

The new cabins feature mood lighting, spacious legroom and wider pitch, and features, like portable electronic device (PED) holders and USB ports, it said.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India, said, “The introduction of a three-class cabin to Air India’s narrowbody fleet and commencement of interior refits are important steps in the journey of enhancing the flying experience. The upgrade of the narrowbody fleet, which operates on domestic and short-haul international network, complements the upgraded widebody experience now available on our A350 fleet and new B777s, and on all other widebodies as they are refitted over the next two years.”

Air India has plans to introduce the three-class configuration to its entire full service narrowbody fleet over the next year. Existing aircraft are now being progressively inducted for refit, while new aircraft joining the fleet will be delivered with the new Air India experience.