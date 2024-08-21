Air India has rolled out wireless in-flight entertainment for passengers travelling to Australia, Canada, Europe and the US.

The service will be available on legacy widebody Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft, which do not have a functional seat back in-flight entertainment system.

“We are continuously striving to anticipate and meet the evolving needs of our modern travellers,” said Rajesh Dogra, Air India’s chief customer experience officer.

Digital service provider Blue Box will offer the service, and customers would be able to access film and music content streamed on their personal devices.

Air India has over 40 legacy Boeing aircraft and these are to undergo a retrofit from mid-2024 in a $400-million project. Planned refurbishment includes new seats and in-flight entertainment systems. However, the project has been held up due to delays in approvals and a backlog at the seat manufacturers’ end.

The airline has been receiving flak for its product on long haul routes due to a non-functional in-flight entertainment system, worn out and shabby seats. Wireless streaming could thus work as a stop-gap measure until Air India gets a refurbished fleet.