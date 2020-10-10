Logistics

Air India to resume service to Mumbai

PTI Mangaluru | Updated on October 10, 2020 Published on October 10, 2020

Air India is set to resume direct flights on the Mumbai-Mangaluru-Mumbai sector from October 12, the airline said.

Months after the suspension of the service due to the pandemic, the airline is to operate flights four days a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The flight would leave Mumbai at 10.15 am and arrive here at 12 pm.

The flight from here would depart at 12.40 pm and land in Mumbai at 2.20 pm, the airline said in a statement.

Air India
