Air passenger traffic to drop to 6-year low in 2020: ICRA

Domestic air passenger traffic growth is expected to reduce to a six-year low of 4.5 per cent in fiscal 2020 after five years of double digit growth, according to ICRA.

In a report ICRA has said that a series of events during the current fiscal such as discontinuation of operations of Jet Airways, grounding of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft due to technical issues with its flight control software and; issues with the Pratt & Whitney engines for Airbus 320 Neos have impacted the industry’s capacity and thus passenger growth.

"Moreover, many domestic airlines are focusing on expanding on the international routes,” the report states adding that it expects fiscal year 2020 to witness a muted domestic capacity growth, as measured by available seat kilometre (ASKM) of about 3 per cent in fiscal year 2020.