Air ticket bookings for Good Friday weekend, summer travel up: EaseMyTrip

New Delhi, April 14 Online travel services provider EaseMyTrip on Thursday said it has witnessed a 40-50 per cent increase in advance air ticket bookings for the coming summer period and the long weekend beginning Good Friday.

There has been a 50 per cent jump in travellers opting for last minute bookings, it said.

Pent-up demand and the removal of travel restrictions across the globe are some of the possible drivers for the Indian travel industry, the statement issued by the company said. Revenge travel and long weekends are the other emerging trends.

The company also said it has witnessed “a 20-30 per cent jump in forward bookings for international travel for the months of May and June, with a significant rise in the number of people who are travelling for longer vacations”.

For the long weekend (April 15-17), EaseMyTrip, the country’s second largest travel portal, saw a 60-odd per cent jump in hotel bookings y-o-y; the average duration of a hotel stay was also up at five days, as against three.

Domestic destinations such as Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir, Rajasthan, Goa and the north-eastern region were popular; the international destinations generating traveller interest include Dubai, Maldives, Thailand and the US.