Air traffic jumps 36% in the first three weeks of August

Air traffic has seen an uptick of 36.43 per cent in the first three weeks of August compared to the same period last month.

Data compiled by aviation analysis website Network Thoughts showed that for the first three weeks of August, 45,22,520 passengers flew compared to 33,14,742 in the first three weeks in July.

This is the highest number of passengers that flew since April. Post-April, due to the second wave of the Covid-19, passenger numbers had dipped to 14,11,355 weekly passengers in May. Since the pandemic started, the highest number of passengers flew in February. In the first three weeks of February, over 57,36,269 passengers flew compared to 50,90,908 in January 2021.

Direct impact

The direct impact of the air passenger could also be seen on the airfares in the same months. The appreciation of fares was a mere five per cent between February and March. Data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation analysed by ICICI Securities showed a sharp hike of at least 12-13 per cent between June and August.

Aircraft capacity, which had dipped between April and May, has now seen an uptick to 72 per cent.